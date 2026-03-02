Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022824https://zeenews.india.com/people/tara-sutaria-bakes-cream-jam-scones-in-her-new-home-3022824.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTara Sutaria bakes cream & jam scones in her new home
ACTRESS TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria bakes cream & jam scones in her new home

Actor Tara Sutaria posts on social media and wrote, ‘Parsi pro max’.

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tara Sutaria bakes cream & jam scones in her new home(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria seems to have tapped into her inner Parsi baker on Sunday evening, after she made some fresh scones and treated her fans to a glimpse of her homemade delights.

Sharing pictures of lipsmacking delicacies topped with clotted cream and jam, Tara wrote, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

In the picture, the actress, without revealing her face, is seen holding a delicate plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and a dollop of berry jam.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the background, you can see more scones resting on a baking tray all set to be baked.

Tara further added a playful touch to her post and wrote, “Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes )”.

The actress appeared delighted seeing her own baking skills, and proudly showcased her talent to her fans through her social media posts.

Tara Sutaria is currently on a success spree.

The actress has bought her first house in the city of Mumbai. She had shared glimpses of her new luxurious abode, and wrote on her social media account, “To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open (sic)."

The post showed the actress dressed in a beautiful off-white saree, accessorized with some traditional golden jewellery and a gajra in her hair.

She also gave a sneak peek into various corners of her stunning home. The wall unit of her house saw the iconic coffee mug that had received during her stint on the talk show Koffee with Karan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cabinet Committee on Security
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level CCS meeting as Middle East crisis deepens
Sanju Samson
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson's 97 not out powers India to semi-finals
UAE
BREAKING: PM Modi speaks with UAE President following Iran strikes
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup chase record
Middle East conflict
Nora Fatehi urges unity and prayers amid Middle East unrest
Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda reacts as director reveals story behind ‘Ranabaali' poster
rashmika mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika attend Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati te
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba backs J-K shutdown after killing of Khamenei, criticizes US, Israel
Iran US Israel War
UAE intercepts 165 missiles, 541 drones since start of Iranian attack