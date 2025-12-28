AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria At Mumbai Concert, Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH
A viral clip from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert sparked online debate after Tara Sutaria shared an onstage moment with the singer, with fans speculating about boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s reaction.
New Delhi: Actors Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya were spotted attending AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. While videos of Tara joining the singer on stage quickly went viral, a particular moment from the concert sparked widespread discussion online.
Tara Sutaria Joins AP Dhillon On Stage
Several clips circulating on social media show Tara Sutaria grooving with AP Dhillon to their hit track Thodi Si Daaru. The duo’s energetic performance drew cheers from the crowd and caught fans’ attention across platforms.
Onstage Hug And Kiss Spark Online Buzz
In one of the viral videos, AP Dhillon is seen hugging Tara Sutaria and planting a kiss. As the camera shifted to Veer Pahariya in the audience, netizens speculated that he appeared visibly uncomfortable, triggering mixed reactions online.
Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience.
If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EPgab74qtK — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 27, 2025
Fans React To Veer Pahariya’s Expression
While some users felt Veer looked uneasy, others rushed to defend the moment. A fan commented, “It’s just a friendly kiss and hug,” while another wrote, “Just reverse the gender & imagine the outrage.” A few reactions also read, “I feel for him.”
Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya’s Relationship
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Rumours about their relationship started earlier this year after the two were spotted together on private outings. By mid-2025, their frequent public appearances and subtle social media interactions appeared to confirm their relationship.
