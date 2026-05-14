Tara Sutaria makes her Cannes 2026 debut in classic black and white Helsa gown, brings back vintage Hollywood glam back - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has made her Cannes 2026 debut in style, sharing stunning glimpses from her first day at the prestigious film festival. Dressed in an elegant black-and-white Helsa gown, Tara channelled classic old Hollywood glamour against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria reportedly set to be honoured at Women in Cinema Gala ahead of her Cannes Film Festival debut

Tara Sutaria at Cannes 2026

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Tara's striking ensemble, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline and a dramatic, flowing silhouette, perfectly complemented her look. Styled with soft voluminous waves and statement earrings, the actor effortlessly captured the essence of Cannes fashion.

Sharing moments from her first day at the festival, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one.. ”

The appearance comes amid growing excitement around her upcoming film Toxic, which has already been generating significant buzz globally.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria's first statement on personal life amid break-up rumours with Veer Pahariya

Reportedly, Tara will also be honoured at the Women in Cinema Gala, recognising her journey and growing presence in the entertainment industry.

Tara Sutaria's upcoming work

Tara Sutaria's upcoming project is the highly-anticipated action-thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups starring Yash. She plays the character of Rebecca in the Geethu Mohandas directorial. The movie will be a massive multi-language release which also stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani as co-stars.

Several reports suggested that Tara may subtly channel shades of Rebecca, her character from Toxic, through some of her Cannes looks. Since the character is said to carry a classic and vintage aura, fans could witness elements of that world reflected in her red carpet appearances as well.

Earlier, she was in news for her alleged break-up with Veer Pahariya. Without directly addressing the rumours, Tara recently opened up about protecting her “peace of mind” during an interaction with Elle India.

She is currently rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. However, there has been no official statement on the same.