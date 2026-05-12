Tara Sutaria reportedly set to be honoured at Women in Cinema Gala ahead of her Cannes Film Festival debut

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress is reportedly expected to embrace a vintage-inspired fashion aesthetic on the global stage, taking cues from the timeless glamour of Hollywood’s golden era.

To Be Honoured Ahead Of Cannes Appearance

Ahead of her Cannes debut, Tara is also reportedly set to be honoured at the Women in Cinema Gala, recognising her journey and growing presence in the entertainment industry. The development has further heightened excitement among fans eager to see the actress make her mark internationally.

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Vintage Glamour Inspired By ‘Toxic’ Character?

Interestingly, reports also suggest that Tara may subtly channel shades of Rebecca, her character from Toxic, through some of her Cannes looks. Since the character is said to carry a classic and vintage aura, fans could witness elements of that world reflected in her red carpet appearances as well.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria's first statement on personal life amid break-up rumours with Veer Pahariya

Break-Up Rumours With Veer Pahariya

Meanwhile, Tara has was previously making headlines over ongoing speculation surrounding her alleged break-up with Veer Pahariya. While both have been spotted separately on different occasions in the same city, Tara’s absence from Veer’s recent birthday bash further fueled rumours about trouble in paradise.

Without directly addressing the rumours, Tara recently opened up about protecting her “peace of mind” during an interaction with Elle India.

“I've always believed success is internal. Peace of mind, a handful of people who love you, knowing yourself — that's always been the goal. I've learned how to protect my peace. Only we know how to calm our nervous systems,” she said.

AP Dhillon Concert Sparked Buzz

For the uninitiated, Tara and Veer were recently spotted together at AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. The duo grabbed attention after Tara joined the singer on stage for a performance. Several clips from the event went viral online, with social media users speculating over Veer’s seemingly uncomfortable reaction from the audience.

Soon after, Tara addressed the controversy and slammed “fake PR” machinery allegedly trying to malign her image. The actress even reshared a social media post discussing how PR tactics were being used against both Tara and Veer.

Relationship Went Instagram Official In 2025

Tara and Veer had made their relationship Instagram official during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 after sharing pictures together dressed in coordinated white outfits. Before that, Veer had also accompanied Tara to Delhi for a fashion show, where he was seen enthusiastically cheering for her as she walked the runway.

However, in February this year, Tara’s absence from Veer’s birthday celebrations once again sparked speculation. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan, Badshah, Rhea Chakraborty, Orry and Arjun Kapoor, attended the grand bash.