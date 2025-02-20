Tara Sutaria’s Ex Aadar Jain Admits To Four-Year 'Timepass' In THIS Viral Video -WATCH

New Delhi: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently celebrated their Mehendi ceremony with family and friends. A viral video circulating on social media captures the groom-to-be expressing his deep love for Alekha, stirring controversy.

The star-studded event, attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others, was filled with emotional moments.

Aadar's emotional speech from the Mehendi ceremony has recently gone viral.

Watch The Viral Video:

Aadar Jain's 20 Years Through ''Timepass''

In a viral video, Aadar Jain openly expresses his love for his lady Love, Alekha Advani. He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass.''

He further added, ''It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

The video concluded with a heartfelt gesture by Aadar as he held Alekha's hand and kissed her forehead.

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship official with a heartfelt social media post after getting engaged in September 2024.

Aadar was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, and the two dated for a few years before parting ways in 2023.

Interestingly, Aadar and Alekha have been childhood Best friends, and she was once close to both him and Tara.

She often accompanied them on their trips during their relationship. The two shared a strong bond and even followed each other on social media. In a past post, Alekha playfully referred to herself as the "third wheel" alongside Aadar and Tara. Notably, Tara still follows Alekha on social media.

Earlier, Aadar and Alekha tied the knot in a dreamy white wedding in Goa, surrounded by family and close friends. Their official post was captioned, "In the place I grew up, with the person I grew up with, we said forever. 12.01.25."

Aadar Jain, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band and was last seen in Hello Charlie.