Tara Sutaria’s Mom Indirectly Slams Aadar Jain For His Time pass Comment; Calls Out His Attitude?

Tara Sutaria’s mother recently took to social media to share a cryptic yet powerful message, which many believe was aimed at Aadar Jain. The timing of her post has sparked speculation, especially after reports surfaced that Aadar allegedly referred to his past relationship with Tara as a “timepass.”

The message shared by Tara’s mother emphasized respect in relationships, stating, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you.”

Though she didn’t name anyone directly, the post has been interpreted as a dig at Aadar Jain, who was in a long-term relationship with Tara before moving on and marrying Alekha Advani—who was also Tara’s close friend.

Recently at his wedding, Aadar Jain dismissed his past relationship as a “timepass,” which didn’t sit well with many. Given that the two were together for several years and were often spotted at family gatherings, such a statement would naturally be seen as disrespectful.

Tara and Aadar parted ways in 2023, and while they never publicly discussed their breakup, their split seemed amicable—until Aadar’s alleged remark surfaced. His recent marriage to Alekha Advani, who was once Tara’s best friend, has only added to the intrigue.

Tara’s mother’s post quickly went viral, with fans and followers applauding her for standing up for her daughter. Many users speculated that the message was a direct response to Aadar’s alleged statement, calling it a classy yet firm way of addressing the situation.

One user wrote, “Moms always have their daughter’s back. This is such a powerful message.” Another commented, “If this is about Aadar, then she’s absolutely right. No woman deserves to be disrespected like that.”

While neither Tara nor her family has explicitly called out Aadar Jain, the cryptic nature of the post—and its timing—has led many to believe it was a subtle yet strong response to his alleged comment. Whether or not Aadar reacts to the post remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Tara’s mother won’t stay silent when it comes to standing up for her daughter.