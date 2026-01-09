Advertisement
Tara Sutaria- Veer Pahariya Break-Up Buzz: What We know So Far
TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria- Veer Pahariya Break-Up Buzz: What We know So Far

Tara Sutaria- Veer Pahariya Break-Up: Tara and Veer were recently spotted together at the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai after which the duo made headlines. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 08:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tara Sutaria- Veer Pahariya Break-Up Buzz: What We know So FarPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most happening couples in Bollywood, who recently hogged attention all over social media during the AP Dhillon concert - Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly called it quits. Shocking? Well, so are the fans of the duo. According to a report by Filmfare, the couple has 'quietly ended' their relationship. However, there has been no official statement on the development by either of them. 

Tara Sutaria- Veer Pahariya Break-Up: The Buzz

For the uninitiated, Tara and Veer were recently spotted together at the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai after which the duo made headlines. After Tara joined the singer on stage for a performance - several clips from the show went viral which showed Veer Pahariya’s 'not-so-happy' reaction watching them from the audience fueled speculation whether all is well between the two. However, soon afterwards, Tara addressed the controversy and slammed 'fake PR' machinery for trying to malign her image.

The actress even shared an influencer's video post where she was clearly talking about how PR is being used to put up stuff against Tara and Veer. Tara in her post wrote:  “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Dating History

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 when they posted their pictures together, twinning in whites. Prior to that Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for her fashion show. Veer was seen supporting Tara with full enthusiasm as she made her way down the runway.

 

