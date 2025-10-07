Advertisement
TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Italian Summer Vacay Is All About Sun, Style & Delicious Food

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Tara Sutaria shared festive greetings on Instagram with a string of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional ensemble, pairing them with one that featured the 'Sky Force' actor.

|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 11:57 AM IST|Source: ANI
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Italian Summer Vacay Is All About Sun, Style & Delicious FoodPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria seems to be going all public with her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya. The diva recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into their romantic Italian vacation.

Tara shared a string of pictures, showing her soaking in the scenic beauty of Italy while also indulging in the local food, boat rides, music, and much more. Among them, Veer Pahariya made sure to make an entrance, and with style!

 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

While one of the pictures shows Veer reaching out to Tara as he looks back towards the camera, the other frame captures a close-up of his side profile seated inside the car. Other pictures included solo snaps of the 'Apurva' actor.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Celebrity Hairstyle Inspo, Trends: Janhvi Kapoor's Accessorised Hairdo To Tara Sutaria's Gajra Look - In Pics

Suggesting that the pictures were from her summer vacation to Italy, Tara simply captioned the post with multiple emojis.

This comes as a rare social media update by the actor about her personal life. Tara and Veer have been stirring headlines lately over their hush-hush romance, with many convinced that the two are dating. While Tara and Veer have been spotted together multiple times, they continue to tease fans with interesting insights.

Earlier in August, Tara Sutaria shared Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Instagram with a string of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional ensemble, pairing them with one that featured the 'Sky Force' actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

In the picture, the two could be seen posing together for the camera, exuding an adorable charm and chemistry. "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya," Tara wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria,Veer Pahariya Make It Insta Official, Mark Ganesh Chaturthi With 'Hard-Lunch'

The actress looked regal and stunning in the heavily embroidered white saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair. On the other hand, Veer was seen twinning with Tara, both dressed in white outfits.

Tara and Veer made a joint appearance at the India Couture Week 2025, where the 'Marjaavan' star surprised everyone by sending a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience. 

