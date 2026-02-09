Tara Sutaria's first statement on personal life amid break-up rumours with Veer Pahariya

New Delhi: For past few days, actress Tara Sutaria's personal life has been in the limelight - with many speculating about her alleged break-up with Veer Pahariya. While both have been papped solo on different occasions in the same city, her absence from his birthday bash recently raised a few eyebrows. The actress, without taking any names has for the first time talked about her 'peace of mind'.

In a conversation with Elle India, Tara Sutaria said, "I've always believed success is internal. Peace of mind, a handful of people who love you, knowing yourself-that's always been the goal. I've learned how to protect my peace. Only we know how to calm our nervous systems."

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya relationship timeline

For the uninitiated, Tara and Veer were recently spotted together at the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai after which the duo made headlines. After Tara joined the singer on stage for a performance - several clips from the show went viral which showed Veer Pahariya’s 'not-so-happy' reaction watching them from the audience fueled speculation whether all is well between the two. However, soon afterwards, Tara addressed the controversy and slammed 'fake PR' machinery for trying to malign her image.

The actress even shared an influencer's video post where she was clearly talking about how PR is being used to put up stuff against Tara and Veer.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 when they posted their pictures together, twinning in whites. Prior to that Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for her fashion show. Veer was seen supporting Tara with full enthusiasm as she made her way down the runway.

In February this year, Veer Pahariya celebrated his birthday with his Bollywood friends around but Tara was missing from all the action on the party scenes. Brother Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekkar, Nysa Devgan, Badshah, Rhea Chakraborty, Orry to Arjun Kapoor - the stars came together for the big bash.