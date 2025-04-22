Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies By Suicide In Meerut

New Delhi: Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Lalit Manchanda, was found dead at his Meerut residence on Monday, April 21. He was reportedly 36 years old.

As per News 18 reports, authorities have confirmed that cause of death as suicide. Local law enforcement took swift action after receiving a report about the incident. Upon arrival, officials discovered Manchanda’s body hanging inside the residence. The deceased was taken into custody and transferred to a local facility for postmortem examination.

Initial investigation results indicate no signs of foul play or third-party involvement. Authorities are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, and currently, no suicide note has been found at the scene.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of CINTAA shared a post mourning Lalit’s passing and extended heartfelt condolences. Along with a photo of the actor, they wrote, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012)."

Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.

As per News 18, Sources close to Manchanda revealed that he had been struggling with mental stress and personal difficulties in recent months.

Throughout his career, Manchanda appeared in several Bollywood films and TV serials, often in supporting roles.