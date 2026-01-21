Taylor Swift Allegedly Refers To Justin Baldoni As 'b****' In Private Text To Blake Lively: Court Docs

Washington: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift allegedly referred to 'It Ends with Us' director Justin Baldoni as a "b****" in a private text message sent to actress Blake Lively in 2024, according to court documents obtained by Variety.

According to the publication, Swift, while discussing a New York Times report linked to Baldoni and Lively's feud, wrote to Lively, "I think this b**** knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The court papers also show that a year earlier, Lively had shared her own anger in messages to Swift. She described Baldoni as the "doofus director" of her film and called him a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Variety, a flood of court documents was released on Tuesday, containing allegations of inappropriate on-set behaviour by Baldoni, as reported by Lively and several of her co-stars from It Ends with Us.

The documents, which include texts between Lively and Swift, highlighted a significant creative rift between Lively and Baldoni during the development of It Ends with Us. As a result, Lively created her own version of the film. In a court declaration, she explained that Baldoni's cut "marginalised the female characters" and "glorified the abuser." She also refused to appear with Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath while promoting the film.

"They painted themselves as the victims and me as a bully," she stated as per Variety. "I was not willing to endorse Baldoni or Heath personally by appearing alongside or promoting the film with them."

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, his publicist and the film's producers, accusing them of harassment and retaliation. Baldoni's legal team asked the court to dismiss the case, saying Lively's complaints are "minor grievances." A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Thursday, and the case is expected to go to trial on May 18.