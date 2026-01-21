Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009044https://zeenews.india.com/people/taylor-swift-allegedly-refers-to-justin-baldoni-as-b-in-private-text-to-blake-lively-court-docs-3009044.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTaylor Swift Allegedly Refers To Justin Baldoni As b**** In Private Text To Blake Lively: Court Docs
TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift Allegedly Refers To Justin Baldoni As 'b****' In Private Text To Blake Lively: Court Docs

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni Scandal: Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, his publicist and the film's producers, accusing them of harassment and retaliation. 

|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Taylor Swift Allegedly Refers To Justin Baldoni As 'b****' In Private Text To Blake Lively: Court DocsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift allegedly referred to 'It Ends with Us' director Justin Baldoni as a "b****" in a private text message sent to actress Blake Lively in 2024, according to court documents obtained by Variety.

According to the publication, Swift, while discussing a New York Times report linked to Baldoni and Lively's feud, wrote to Lively, "I think this b**** knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The court papers also show that a year earlier, Lively had shared her own anger in messages to Swift. She described Baldoni as the "doofus director" of her film and called him a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Variety, a flood of court documents was released on Tuesday, containing allegations of inappropriate on-set behaviour by Baldoni, as reported by Lively and several of her co-stars from It Ends with Us.

The documents, which include texts between Lively and Swift, highlighted a significant creative rift between Lively and Baldoni during the development of It Ends with Us. As a result, Lively created her own version of the film. In a court declaration, she explained that Baldoni's cut "marginalised the female characters" and "glorified the abuser." She also refused to appear with Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath while promoting the film.

"They painted themselves as the victims and me as a bully," she stated as per Variety. "I was not willing to endorse Baldoni or Heath personally by appearing alongside or promoting the film with them."

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, his publicist and the film's producers, accusing them of harassment and retaliation. Baldoni's legal team asked the court to dismiss the case, saying Lively's complaints are "minor grievances." A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Thursday, and the case is expected to go to trial on May 18. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement