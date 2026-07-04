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  • /Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married: Why they skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married: Why they skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate wedding details revealed why the couple chose to skip bridesmaids and groomsmen, instead giving their siblings special roles on their big day.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married: Why they skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen
Image Credit: @taylorswift/instagram

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married: Why they skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen
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