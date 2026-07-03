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  • /Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen spotted; groom's mother arrive

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen spotted; groom's mother arrive

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, confirming the same in October of the same year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen spotted; groom's mother arrive
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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