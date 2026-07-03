New Delhi: Pop singing sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's wedding buzz has taken over the internet. While some reports suggest that the couple has already tied the knot in a private ceremony, ahead of their star-studded celebration planned at Madison Square Garden, the starry guests have started arriving for the D-day ceremony.
Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was spotted at the New York City's LaGuardia Airport, ahead of her son's much-rumoured wedding to pop star Taylor Swift, which is reportedly set to take place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, as per ANI.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend of Swift's, was seen spending time with her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner at Saratoga Lake upstate, fuelling further speculation about the wedding. Singer Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted having dinner with friends at the restaurant Emmett's on Grove in New York City on June 30, according to E! News.
Guests, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, arrived at the venue, dressed in sequined and jewel-tone outfits for the occasion.
Antonoff, 42, was photographed heading into the venue in a suit, accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, who wore a pink feathered dress and heels.
Sources told People magazine that Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed in the days leading up to the celebrations. Trucks were seen outside the arena on June 29, with workers unloading equipment, grass and decorations, including boxes labelled "Garden Party" and "Mirror Ball." A source noted they had never seen the venue look so different before.
The New York Times had earlier reported that Swift rented the iconic venue for a multi-day event, with a City Hall representative confirming that a permit was filed to shut down the surrounding area. According to the report, the couple's plans included a smaller gathering of about 100 guests on July 2 and a larger celebration with around 1,000 attendees on July 3.
Ahead of the celebrations, a representative for Swift confirmed that the couple had donated 26 million dollars to various charitable organisations, including City Harvest, Food Bank for New York City, New York Cares, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and several children's hospitals and food banks across New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kansas City and Rhode Island, among others, according to People.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, confirming the same in October of the same year. The two were often spotted attending each other's events, including NFL games and concerts.
(With ANI inputs)
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