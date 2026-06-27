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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Venue, guest list, rules and bridesmaids - All you need to know

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Max Martin and Lana Del Rey could be among the guests.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Venue, guest list, rules and bridesmaids - All you need to know
Image Credit: Instagram/@Taylorswift

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Venue, guest list, rules and bridesmaids - All you need to know
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