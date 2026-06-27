New York: As days pass, speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans continues to grow, with fresh reports and fan theories keeping the internet buzzing. While neither Swift nor her team has confirmed any details, reports suggesting that New York's Madison Square Garden could host part of the celebrations have sparked widespread discussion. As speculation and fan theories continue to flood social media, here's a look at what has been reported about the rumoured wedding.
According to several reports, Madison Square Garden in New York is expected to host at least part of the celebrations. While nothing has been confirmed by Swift or her team, a report by The New York Times suggests that an event could take place on July 2, followed by a larger celebration on July 3.
According to the publication, around 100 guests may attend a smaller gathering on July 2, while a larger event with nearly 1,000 guests could be held the following day. There is also speculation that the couple could officially tie the knot at another location before any Madison Square Garden event. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah told the New York Post that renting Madison Square Garden alone could cost around USD 2.5 million. She said, "Once you add production, security, catering, entertainment and decor, a Madison Square Garden wedding could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, guests attending the reported wedding celebrations have been asked not to bring gifts. San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle reportedly confirmed he would attend the celebrations and revealed that guests had been told there would be "absolutely no gifts".
Although no official guest list has been released, several names have been linked to the reported celebrations. According to PEOPLE magazine, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are expected to attend. Singer Suki Waterhouse has also reportedly confirmed that she received an invitation, while Taylor Swift has publicly invited Graham Norton.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, reports have also suggested that Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Max Martin and Lana Del Rey could be among the guests.
Fans have also been speculating about who could be part of Swift's bridal party. According to The Hollywood Reporter, prediction platform Polymarket lists Abigail Anderson, Swift's long-time best friend, Ashley Avignone and Selena Gomez among the leading names expected to be bridesmaids.
As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly confirmed any wedding date, venue or guest list. Until an official announcement is made, the reported plans remain the subject of media reports and fan speculation.
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