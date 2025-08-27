“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

With just one caption, Taylor Swift set the internet ablaze, as she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, instantly sending fans into a frenzy of excitement and congratulations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Over the years, Taylor’s lyrics have sparked thousands of real-life proposals, especially during her performances of Love Story. The line, “Is this in my head? I don’t know what to think. He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said…” has become a go-to for romantic Swifties ready to pop the question at her concerts.

Swifties React: “WAKE UPPP!”

Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to process the emotional rollercoaster.

“TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED WAKE UPPP,” one fan wrote in all caps, echoing the collective disbelief.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED WAKE UPPP pic.twitter.com/AJBQE0R3Dr — CEL (@moonlithoax) August 26, 2025

Another posted simply, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced that they’re getting married!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced that they’re getting married! pic.twitter.com/mfD4EFEX60 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 26, 2025

Others focused on the ring, with one user praising Kelce’s taste, “how does one not only PICK a ring for THE taylor swift but how does one absolutely nail it? travis kelce the man you are…”

how does one not only PICK a ring for THE taylor swift but how does one absolutely nail it? travis kelce the man you are… pic.twitter.com/DTbKlVJxEB — | #1 NYD stan (@repgirlypop) August 26, 2025

Inside the Proposal: Travis’s Dad Shares the Sweet Story

In an interview with News 5’s John Kosich, Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, gave fans a heartwarming peek into the engagement timeline.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let's go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” he recalled. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

He added that the call came during an Eagles public practice in front of 60,000 people, “I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say.”

Later that night, Ed and Travis’s mother joined the couple for dinner, “Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio. To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other... It’s truly kinda neat.”

One fan wrote, quoting Ed Kelce, “They’re still the same people that we raised, and it just makes you feel good to see a couple this much in love. Ed Kelce is making me cry again.”

“they’re still the same people that we raised and it just makes you feel good to see a couple this much in love.”



ed kelce making me cry again pic.twitter.com/US0BkhMU2Z — kait the eldest daughter (@kaitsversionx) August 27, 2025

Social Media Glitches as Swifties Celebrate the Big News

As soon as Taylor Swift’s engagement post went live, fans, celebrities, and Swifties flooded Instagram with love and congratulations for the happy couple. However, many users quickly noticed glitches and crashes on the app, sparking rumours that the announcement had literally “broken the internet.” Another Swiftie wrote, saying, “A Meta spokesperson confirmed that Instagram crashed following Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement! "Turns out Instagram needed to process this news, just like everyone else.”

| A Meta spokesperson confirmed that Instagram crashed following Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement!



"Turns out Instagram needed to process this news, just like everyone else.” pic.twitter.com/KvIMVRihSf — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 26, 2025

“It’s a Love Story” - and She Said Yes

It’s a love story, Taylor just said YES!



Congrats to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/TyU8UaHers — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 26, 2025

Fans everywhere are quoting the iconic lyrics but with a twist: “It’s a love story, Taylor just said yes.”