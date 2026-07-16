"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on 'The Graham Norton Show' that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn't mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90's with us and help with this video," she wrote. Reflecting on the experience, Swift added, "I had more fun than I ever imagined. Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices."