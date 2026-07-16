Los Angeles: Talk show host Graham Norton has revealed that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a heartfelt request before appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', insisting that no guest should be removed from the episode to accommodate her last-minute booking, according to E! News.
Norton said Swift was confirmed for the October episode at the last minute, prompting concerns that another guest might have to be dropped from the lineup.
"She was a very late booking," Norton said. "So we thought, 'We're going to have to bump somebody.'" However, Norton said Swift refused to let that happen.
"Word came back from Taylor... 'No one must be bumped,'" he recalled, according to E! News. Swift appeared on the show alongside Greta Lee, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith and Domhnall Gleeson.
According to Norton, the episode turned out to be memorable for another reason, with all the guests eventually featuring in Swift's "Opalite" music video, according to E! News.
"That was a good show to be on," Norton said. "Because everyone ended up in her 'Opalite' music video," according to E! News.
Swift had earlier revealed that the idea for the music video came to her during the interview after actor Domhnall Gleeson joked that he wanted to appear in one of her videos.
"The idea for the 'Opalite' music video crash landed into my imagination," Swift wrote in an Instagram post in February. "He's Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an idea."
She said she later sent Gleeson the script for the music video.
"So a week later he received an email script I'd written for the 'Opalite' video, where he was playing the starring role," Swift shared.
The singer added that she wanted the rest of the guests, including Norton, to be part of the project as well.
"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on 'The Graham Norton Show' that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn't mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90's with us and help with this video," she wrote. Reflecting on the experience, Swift added, "I had more fun than I ever imagined. Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices."
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