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Taylor Swift refused to replace any guest on Graham Norton's show, host reveals

Talk show host Graham Norton has revealed that Taylor Swift made one heartfelt request before appearing on The Graham Norton Show. The singer reportedly insisted that no guest should be removed from the episode to make room for her last-minute booking.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Taylor Swift refused to replace any guest on Graham Norton's show, host reveals
Image Credit: IMDb

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