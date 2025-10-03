Taylor Swift Releases 'The Life Of A Showgirl': Full Tracklist, Collaborations, And Release Timeline

New Delhi: Global superstar Taylor Swift has officially dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, marking the end of a nearly two-month wait since first announcing the project on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August.

The album, released today, introduces a fresh chapter in Swift's evolving musical journey. It includes a single guest appearance from rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. The lead track, The Fate of Ophelia, will receive a dedicated music video this Sunday, October 5, at 7 p.m. ET. Swift herself has directed and written the video, continuing her creative, hands-on approach to visual storytelling.

New Music, New Milestones

The release comes at a time of monumental change in Swift's personal and professional life. In May, she regained ownership of the masters to her first six albums, closing a long and widely publicised dispute with music executive Scooter Braun. Braun had acquired Swift’s catalogue in 2019 through the purchase of Big Machine Records, later selling it to Shamrock Capital. Swift ultimately bought the rights back for an undisclosed sum.

Check full tracklist here:

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Taylor Swift Gets Engaged

Then, at the end of August, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce revealed their engagement , marking a major moment for the celebrity power couple who began dating two years ago.

With a single playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift sent the internet into a frenzy. The announcement sparked a wave of excitement and celebration from fans across the globe.

The Life of a Showgirl follows The Tortured Poets Department, released in April 2024 and expanded just hours later into a double album, The Anthology. That release was the top-selling album of 2024, moving 2 million units in its debut week.

With excitement building and Swift’s unmatched star power, all eyes are on the charts to see just how big The Life of a Showgirl will be.