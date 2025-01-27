Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Share Passionate Kiss Before Superbowl, Their PDA Caught On Camera

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce shared a kiss as they headed back to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, January 26, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship 32-29, advancing to the Super Bowl, where they are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles for a repeat of the 2023 championship game, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Swift, 35, who was decked in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, walked onto the field with Kelce's mom, Donna, to find Kelce on the field and celebrate the win.

While onstage for the postgame show, Kelce, 35, sang the chorus to ‘Get Down Tonight’ by KC and the Sunshine Band in response to a question about being one game away from a three-peat.

As per ‘People’, at one point during the celebration, Swift took Kelce's face in her hands and pulled him close for multiple kisses while confetti flew around them. Swift brushed back Kelce's hair as they chatted and embraced on the field.

The Chiefs found themselves tied with the Bills in the fourth quarter, but thanks to a field goal from Harrison Butker, they were able to take the lead with minutes to go. Swift began attending Kelce's Chiefs games since early in their relationship, and many of the games she attends, the Chiefs have won, including last year's AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

The sport has certainly grown on her. In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year article, she mentioned that she's gotten into football since they started dating. "Football is awesome, it turns out", Swift said at the time. "I’ve been missing out my whole life”.

After the 2024 AFC Championship game where the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, Swift joined the tight end on the field to celebrate, along with his parents Donna and Ed Kelce and brother Jason.

The couple packed on the PDA, kissing on the field. Kelce, donning a shirt and hat celebrating the AFC Champions, also delivered a speech on the field, quoting the Beastie Boys song "Fight For Your Right”.