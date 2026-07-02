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Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding to have a strict no-phone rule for guests

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: According to several reports, Madison Square Garden in New York is expected to host at least part of the celebrations.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding to have a strict no-phone rule for guests
Image Credit: Instagram

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