New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Taylor Swift's footballer husband Travis Kelce is among 64 others who have been duped ina major Ponzi scheme run by an Indian-origin businessman Siddharth Jawahar, that reportedly took in more than USD 35 million (around Rs 336 crore).
Jawahar has been jailed for running a massive Ponzi scheme defrauding dozens of investors. He was indicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of investment adviser fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $31.35 million to Kelce and other investors back in December 2023, as per India Today.
The US Attorney's Office said there were 64 victims who suffered in the scam.
India Today quotes court documents claiming that Indian-origin Jawahar and had been living in the US without legal status since 2005. Fox News reported that he was living in the US without legal status.
Kelce's representatives have not publicly disclosed the amount involved in his investment or any individual loss.
Travis Michael Kelce is an American professional footballer for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kelce is an 11-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro, with four first-team and three second-team selections. He holds the NFL records for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end: seven.
He has participated in several celebrity golf tournaments, including the American Century Championship, at which he won the long drive contest in the 2023 edition.
Kelce has appeared in several print, television and online advertisements. He also ventured into business. In 2019, he founded his own health brand, Hilo Nutrition, which sells gummy supplements for performance nutrition and other health benefits.
Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023 and got married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.
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