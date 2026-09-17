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Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce, duped by Indian-origin man in $35-million Ponzi scheme

Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023 and got married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce, duped by Indian-origin man in $35-million Ponzi scheme
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce, duped by Indian-origin man in $35-million Ponzi scheme
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