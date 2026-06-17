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TCA sends legal notices to Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh and cricketers over proposed TG20 league

The Telangana Cricket Association has issued legal notices to celebrities and cricketers linked with the proposed TG20 League, alleging the tournament lacks BCCI approval and raising concerns over its regulatory status and promotion.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
TCA sends legal notices to Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh and cricketers over proposed TG20 league
Image Credit: (Image:@vijay deverakonda/Instagram)

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