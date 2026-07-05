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  • /Teejan Bai passes away: Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent dies at 72

Teejan Bai passes away: Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent dies at 72

Celebrated folk artist Teejan Bai, who spent over five decades preserving and popularising Chhattisgarh's Pandavani tradition, died in Raipur at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Teejan Bai passes away: Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent dies at 72
Image Credit: ANI

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