Tehran producer Dana Eden dies amid Season 4 shoot in Greece, investigation underway
DANA EDEN

'Tehran' producer Dana Eden dies amid Season 4 shoot in Greece, investigation underway

Dana Eden Death: The broadcaster also confirmed that the fourth season of 'Tehran' is currently being filmed in Greece, which Eden had personally come to supervise.

Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
'Tehran' producer Dana Eden dies amid Season 4 shoot in Greece, investigation underway

Los Angeles: Israeli producer Dana Eden, known for her work on Apple TV's hit series 'Tehran', has passed away unexpectedly during the shooting of Season 4 in Greece, reported Variety.

The exact cause of Eden's death is yet to be confirmed. However, her production company, Shula and Donna Productions, which she co-founded with fellow 'Tehran' producer Shula Spiegel, has dismissed any rumours about her death being politically motivated.

"The production company would like to clarify that the rumours suggesting a criminal or nationally motivated death are untrue and completely baseless," they said in a statement, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media for Eden, with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan also mourning her passing.

"We are saddened by the passing of our friend and partner in a long line of productions, series and programs at the Israel Broadcasting Corporation - Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in the Israeli television industry and was a central figure in the creation and leadership of some of the corporation's most prominent and influential productions," Kan offered a homage, as quoted by Variety.

The broadcaster also confirmed that the fourth season of 'Tehran' is currently being filmed in Greece, which Eden had personally come to supervise.

"Her professional work, uncompromising commitment and love of creation have left a deep mark on the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. Here we share in the heavy mourning of her family, friends and colleagues, and embrace her dear partner, our friend Shula Spiegel," the statement added.

Dana Eden was known for working across all episodes of 'Tehran', the popular Apple TV series which follows an Israeli Mossad agent of Iranian Jewish descent.

It features Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, and Hugh Laurie.

Her other work credits include 'Girl', 'Woman', 'The Prosecution' and 'Magpie'.

Meanwhile, investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of her death. As per Deadline, Dana Eden was found lifeless in a hotel room by her brother on Sunday. The case is currently being treated as a suicide based on evidence and testimonies.

An autopsy order has been issued by the local police. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

