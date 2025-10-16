Advertisement
TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Tejasswi Prakash Indirectly Slams Anusha Dandekar's Cheating Allegations On Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash's remarks sparked widespread speculation online. Fans flooded to Tejasswi's comment section to laud her for being classy yet savage. 

|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television superstar Tejasswi Prakash seems to have given the perfect response to the noise surrounding her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's past with a caption that she has used for his birthday.

Sharing a romantic photo series with Karan, wishing him on his birthday, Tejasswi wrote, “The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams, happy birthday,” tagging Karan Kundrra.

The playful mention of “Right Swipe”, a direct nod to the dating app, came just days after Karan's ex-girlfriend VJ Anusha Dandekar made indirect allegations on a podcast that her former partner had been unfaithful while they were dating.

For the uninitiated, without naming Karan, Anusha had said that her then-boyfriend, despite being in a steady relationship with her, was seen flirting with women on a dating app while both were brand ambassadors.

Her remarks sparked widespread speculation online. Fans flooded to Tejasswi's comment section to laud her for being classy yet savage. In the carousel post, the Naagin 6 star shared a lot of photos and videos from her private and happy moments with Karan. In one video, Karan was seen kissing her forehead against a sparkling backdrop, and in another, the two were seen enjoying life while seated on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

The series reflected their strong bond and chemistry. For the uninitiated, Tejasswii and Karan met on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss season 15, and they have been together since then.

Rumours of the couple getting married this year were rife, but neither of them has given any official confirmation on the same as of yet. The couple was last seen on “The Laughter Chef”, a fun couple reality show.

