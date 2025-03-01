Tejasswi Prakash Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'The Best Human On The Planet'

Mumbai: Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash used social media to pen a special birthday wish for 'the best human on the planet".

She dropped a throwback picture of herself and her brother Pratik Wayangankar from their childhood on her Instagram handle. Her post also included a heartfelt note for her sibling. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best human on the planet @pratik_pgw my PRA My strength, my biggest critic, my best friend and my partner in crime…I miss you so much… can’t wait to see you very ssoooonnn."

Earlier this week, Tejasswi Prakash shared a fun video on her official IG. The clip features her recreating Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character "Poo" from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", adding her unique charm and energy to it. Channeling her inner "Poo", she recreated the famous dialogue from the movie, “Yeh kaun hai jo subah-subah Poo ko disturb kar raha hai?".

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently a part of the reality cooking show, "Celebrity MasterChef".

The recently released trailer of the show featured Tejasswi Prakash revealing to Chef Ranveer Brar that he is on Nikki Tamboli's 'hitlist'. As Chef Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna visited Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli's counter, Tejasswi Prakash informed him that he was on Nikki Tamboli's "hitlist". While Ranveer Brar looked surprised, Chef Vikas Khanna inquired about the "hitlist". To this Nikki Tamboli replied, "I have never been a fan of anyone, but when I saw him and his attitude towards his work, I became a fan." Ranveer Brar could not help but smile after being complimented like this.

Previously, contestants including Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, and Ayesha Jhulka have been eliminated from "Celebrity MasterChef", whereas Dipika Kakar left the show due to an injury. Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar served as judges on the popular show.