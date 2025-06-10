Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913571https://zeenews.india.com/people/tejasswi-prakash-visits-mahakaleshwar-temple-in-ujjain-on-her-birthday-attends-divine-bhasma-aarti-2913571.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Tejasswi Prakash Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Her Birthday, Attends Divine Bhasma Aarti

Mahakal Temple: Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes.

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 09:17 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tejasswi Prakash Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Her Birthday, Attends Divine Bhasma Aarti Pic Courtesy: ANI/X

Ujjain: Actor Tejasswi Prakash offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

She reached near the sanctum sanctorum gate of the temple, prayed to Lord Shiva, and then performed worship rituals at the Nandi hall of the temple on her birthday.

After offering prayers, Tejasswi spoke to ANI and shared her experience visiting the temple and taking part in Bhasm Aarti. She said, "Aaj Mahakaleshwar mandir mein mai darshan aur bhasma aarti ke liye this..darshan bahut sundar hua hai aaj mera janamdin hai..din ki shuruat subah 3 baje se ho gayi..arti ke samaye bahut energetic feel hu aur strog feeling aa rahi thi..(Today I went to Mahakaleshwar temple for darshan and bhasma aarti..this darshan was wonderful, today is my birthday..the day started at 3 in the morning..during the aarti I was feeling very energetic and was feeling strong.)

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals here at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, which is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia Maheshwari in 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' and Pratha Gujral in 'Naagin 6'. She also participated in reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' (2020), and 'Bigg Boss 15' (2021). In April 2023, she was seen as the lead heroine of Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' produced by Rohit Shetty and in 2025, Tejasswi participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and emerged as 2nd runner up. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK