Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948318https://zeenews.india.com/people/telangana-chief-minister-revanth-reddy-felicitates-national-film-award-winners-2948318.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
71ST NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Felicitates National Film Award Winners

The 71st National Film Award winners in different categories met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence

|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Felicitates National Film Award WinnersPic Courtesy: File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will develop Hyderabad City as a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the country soon.

According to Telangana CMO, the Chief Minister assured that all kinds of support would be extended to promote the film industry in Hyderabad.

The 71st National Film Award winners in different categories met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence. During the meeting, the film producers brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the challenges being faced by the film industry in film production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the National Film Award winners, including the 2023 action drama film 'Bhagavanth Kesari' director Anil Ravipudi, Telugu superhero film 'Hanu-Man' director Prasanth Varma, along with its visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas, fight masters Nandu and Prithvi, coming-of-age romantic drama film 'Baby' movie director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit.

According to CM office, 'Hanu-Man' movie producers Chaitanya Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, 'Baby' movie producer SKN, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' producer Garapati Sahu and others were also present. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK