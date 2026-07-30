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  • /'A miracle happens': Dilip Joshi opens up about his chemistry with Disha Vakani in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

'A miracle happens': Dilip Joshi opens up about his chemistry with Disha Vakani in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Television star Dilip Joshi has shared that he misses sharing the screen with co-star Disha Vakani. He said that he misses his chemistry with Disha and is waiting for 'a miracle' to happen and she returns back to 'TMKOC.' 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
'A miracle happens': Dilip Joshi opens up about his chemistry with Disha Vakani in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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