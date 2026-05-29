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Telugu actor Bandla Ganesh visits Tirumala temple, seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings

Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Telugu actor Bandla Ganesh visits Tirumala temple, seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings(Source: ANI)

Tirupati: Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday and offered prayers at one of India's most prominent pilgrimage sites.
 
Ganesh had darshan of Lord Venkateswara under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
 
He was seen dressed in a white outfit with a red stole that looked simple, traditional, and appropriate for a temple visit.
 
In December 2025, Ganesh announced his return to filmmaking and launched a new production banner titled 'Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters' (BG Blockbusters).

Also Read: Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple amid facing FWICE ban over Don 3, seeks divine blessings - In Pics
 
The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.
 
Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. Recently, Indian men's cricket team fielding coach T Dilip visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala in Tirupati district. Actress and former Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani also visited offered prayers at the temple. 

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