Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Clears The Air On Detention Rumours: 'I Went To Station Willingly...'

New Delhi: Telugu actor Manoj Manchu has addressed reports of his late-night detention by Tirupati police on Monday. While the reason remains unclear, he was taken to Bakaraopet police station.

In a video statement, he expressed frustration over false news circulating online. The viral video, captioned "I am fighting for justice for students. Manoj releases video of clash with police," sheds light on the incident.

In a video statement shared by Telugu One on X, Manoj addressed the issue, He said, ''You have seen what's been happening the last few months, from around December 2024. I have been fighting for the students and people working at our college. Instead of addressing that me, my family have been targeted. Numerous attempts are being made to indirectly threaten me in hope I'll get scared.''

He further said, ''I haven't done anything wrong to be scared. Around 32 cases have been filed by numerous people on me and my wife from Delhi, Tirupati and other places. There's only one version of the truth and numerous versions of a lie. I stick by what I previously said. My family is using bouncers to abuse college kids and others. I have provided all proof to Chandragiri CI."

Manchu Manoj has provided clarity on his conflict with the Tirupati police, ''The police tried to question us last night too at the resort we were staying at, claiming they were sent by the CM. When I questioned them, they changed their tune and said they came to me after finishing CM's work and I misunderstood.''

he further added, ''After that I went to the station willingly because I wanted everything on record. I waited for them to talk to me there but no one seemed interested to do so at the station. If something like this can happen to me imagine the plight of those I'm fighting for.''

Manoj Manchu, son of renowned Telugu actor and producer Mohan Babu, is one of three siblings alongside Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi.

In March 2023, he stirred controversy by posting a video alleging that Vishnu forcefully entered his house and assaulted his staff.