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TIRUPATI TEMPLE

Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh visits Tirupati temple, offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara's abode

Tirupati Temple: The visit comes at a notable juncture in Ganesh's professional journey. The actor-producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production.

|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh visits Tirupati temple, offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara's abode Pic Courtesy: File Photo/Instagram

Tirupati: Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday, offering prayers and seeking blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites. Ganesh, accompanied by his wife, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

ALSO READ: Bandla Ganesh visits Tirupati Temple in Tirumala on his birthday, offers prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara

The couple arrived dressed in traditional Indian attire in keeping with the temple's sacred customs. Ganesh wore an off-white outfit, while his wife opted for a vibrant orange saree with a matching border, complemented by a heavily embroidered, embellished hand potli bag.

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ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor reaches Tirupati Temple at Tirumala barefoot on her birthday

The visit comes at a notable juncture in Ganesh's professional journey. The actor-producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production.

In December 2025, he marked his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

Located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Tirumala, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji. The ancient shrine is among the most visited religious sites in the country, drawing millions of devotees every year. 

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