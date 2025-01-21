Telugu Cinema Mourns The Loss Of Veteran Actor Vijaya Rangaraju As He Passes Away At 70 Following Heart Attack

Telugu cinema has lost one of its stalwarts as veteran actor Vijaya Rangaraju, also known as Raj Kumar, passed away at the age of 70. The actor succumbed to a heart attack in Chennai after reportedly sustaining an injury while shooting a film in Hyderabad last week. He was later admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where health complications led to his demise.

Renowned for his compelling performances in negative and supporting roles, Vijaya Rangaraju’s commanding screen presence made him a beloved figure in both Telugu and Malayalam cinema. His portrayal of menacing villains, notably in films like Yagnam starring Gopichand, won critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.

Vijaya Rangaraju began his artistic journey with theater in Chennai before transitioning to the silver screen. His cinematic breakthrough came with Bhairava Dweepam, where he shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna. His filmography boasts memorable roles in movies such as Ashoka Chakravarthy, State Rowdy, Vijay, and Seetha Kalyanam, a collaboration with the legendary director Bapu.

Beyond his acting achievements, Vijaya Rangaraju had a passion for weightlifting and bodybuilding, disciplines that reflected his dedication and determination. His robust physique and dynamic performances were hallmarks of his illustrious career.

The actor is survived by his daughters, Deekshita and Padmini. The family has announced that his final rites will be conducted in Chennai. Tributes from colleagues and fans alike have poured in, celebrating his contributions to the film industry and mourning his untimely departure.

The news of his passing was confirmed by publicist Suresh, who shared the heartfelt announcement on social media, sparking an outpouring of condolences from the film fraternity and admirers of Vijaya Rangaraju’s enduring legacy.