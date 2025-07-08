Telugu Lyricist Siva Shakthi Datta, Father Of Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani And Uncle Of SS Rajamouli, Dies At 92

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist and writer Siva Shakthi Datta passed away on Monday night at his residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad, at the age of 92. A multifaceted personality in Telugu cinema, he was a renowned screenwriter, painter, director, and producer.

Datta was best known for writing Sanskrit-based lyrics for Telugu films. He was the father of Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani and the uncle of celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

MM Keeravaani, who has composed music for all of SS Rajamouli’s films, including the internationally acclaimed Baahubali series and RRR, is his son.

Telugu Industry Mourns the Loss

Datta had been reportedly unwell due to age-related health issues. He passed away at his home on Monday, and the news surfaced on Tuesday morning.

He was also the elder brother of noted writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of SS Rajamouli.

Megastar Chiranjeevi confirmed the news of Datta’s passing on X (formerly Twitter) and shared his heartfelt tribute in Telugu:

“The news that Sri Siva Shakthi Datta, a painter, scholar of the Sanskrit language, writer, storyteller, and multifaceted genius, has attained divine union has left me deeply shocked. Praying to the Almighty that his soul finds peace… I express my profound condolences to my friend Keeravaani garu and his family members.”

Actor Mahesh Babu reportedly paid his respects in person.

The team of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambhara also expressed condolences on X:

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Siva Shakthi Datta Garu. His immense knowledge about literature and his contribution to cinema are unmatched. Our heartfelt condolences to Keeravaani Garu and the family. May the Almighty give you strength.”

Who Was Siva Shakthi Datta?

Born as Koduri Subbarao in Kovvur, near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, in 1932, Datta made significant contributions to Telugu cinema through his lyrics, stories, and art.

Some of his best-known lyrical works include: Anjandri Theme Song, Amma Avani, Raamam Raghavam (from RRR), Nalla Nallani Kalla, Agni Skalana, Mannela Thintivira

He wrote for iconic films like Baahubali, RRR, Magadheera, HanuMan, Sye, Rajanna, and Sri Ramadasu.

A man of many talents, Datta had a deep passion for music, painting, and storytelling.

In the early stages of his career, he moved to Madras (now Chennai), where he worked as an assistant director. It was there that he met legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao. Their collaboration began with the 1988 superhit film Janaki Ramudu.

In 2007, he directed the film Chandrahas.

Fans and celebrities from across the country took to social media to mourn his passing. His funeral is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.