Telugu Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalised After Alleged Suicide Attempt, On Ventilator: Report

New Delhi: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar has allegedly attempted suicide at her Hyderabad house on March 2, 2025. It is reportedly believed that the singer consumed sleeping pills. According to several news reports, she was found unconscious at her residence and rushed to hospital.

Kalpana is currently on ventilator support, as per India Today report.

It is being learnt after the singer did not open her door for two days, the apartment security alerted the residents and her neighbours contacted the police. The exact reason for her suicide attempt is still unclear.

WHO IS KALPANA RAGHAVENDAR?

Kalpana is the daughter of well-known playback singer TS Raghavendra. She won the Idea Star Singer Malayalam and also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. She started her career as a playback singer at the age of five and, by 2013, had recorded 1,500 tracks and performed in 3,000 shows in India and abroad.

In 2010, she won the South Indian singing show Star Singer season 5. She has also been a judge of Super Singer Junior.

Some of her recent famous songs include Kodi Parakura Kaalam from AR Rahman's Maamannan and Telangana Tejam from Keshava Chandra Ramavath.