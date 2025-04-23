Telugu Singer Pravasthi Aradhya Alleges Body-Shaming And Bias By TV Show 'Padutha Teeyaga' Judges: 'Insisted I Wear Low-Tied Sarees'

New Delhi: Nineteen-year-old singer and former contestant of the popular Telugu music reality show 'Padutha Teeyaga', Pravasthi Aradhya, has sparked controversy after taking to social media with a series of serious allegations against the show’s judges and production team. In a video titled "Goodbye to my dreams", Pravasthi accused several prominent personalities, including Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani and playback singer S.P. Charan, of body-shaming, disrespect, and professional bias following her recent elimination from the show.

Pravasthi, a familiar face in the regional music circuit and a reality TV regular since childhood, alleged that the treatment she received on the show left her feeling “worthless.” She particularly pointed fingers at judge and playback singer Sunitha, claiming the latter gave her “disgusted looks” during performances and spoke negatively about her talent, unaware that Pravasthi could hear through her earpiece.

“He was very biased towards melodies and his own compositions,” she said of Keeravani. “After my elimination, he looked at me and remarked on how he dislikes singers who perform at weddings.” Pravasthi, who performs at private events due to financial constraints at home, said the comment struck a personal nerve. She also criticized Keeravani’s use of the colloquial term “chakiri” (meaning job) when referring to singers working under him, calling it “demeaning.”

In addition, she alleged that the production team repeatedly body-shamed her and forced her into uncomfortable wardrobe choices. “They made jokes about my body and insisted I wear low-tied sarees to expose my navel,” she claimed, adding that the costume designer directly told her he couldn’t style her “better” due to her body type.

In response to the viral video, singer Sunitha addressed the accusations in her own Instagram video on April 22. Speaking in Telugu, she expressed shock and disappointment over the claims. “Pravasthi, you’ve been with us since you were a little girl. We used to appreciate your singing,” she said, emphasizing the importance of emotional strength in the entertainment industry.

Sunitha also urged the young singer to share “the whole truth” rather than what she described as a “partial narrative.” She addressed specific claims made by Pravasthi, including the allegation that Sunitha celebrated her elimination. “That truly hurt. I can’t understand why you would say something like that,” Sunitha said.

Following Sunitha’s response, Pravasthi released a second video reiterating her stance. “I never asked to be pampered—I only asked for basic respect,” she said. Pravasthi also countered some of Sunitha’s statements, noting that it was her mentor Nihal Konduri, not Sunitha, who gave her backup singing opportunities. She disputed claims about who accompanied her home, stating that an assistant arranged by her mother had taken her, not Sunitha.

She also called out what she saw as inappropriate language used by the playback singer. “You said I came onto the road—‘road midaki vachi’—but I didn’t stage any protest. I’m just 19, and I was sharing my experience,” she said.

Pravasthi concluded by acknowledging Sunitha’s legacy in the industry while standing by her account. “You’re a legend, but I have the right to speak about how I was treated,” she said.