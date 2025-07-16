Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932567https://zeenews.india.com/people/telugu-star-ravi-teja-s-father-rajagopal-raju-passes-away-at-90-2932567.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
RAVI TEJA

Telugu Star Ravi Teja’s Father Rajagopal Raju Passes Away At 90

Veteran pharmacist and father of actor Ravi Teja, Rajagopal Raju, passed away peacefully in Hyderabad due to age-related health issues, leaving the Telugu film industry in mourning.

|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telugu Star Ravi Teja’s Father Rajagopal Raju Passes Away At 90 (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Rajagopal Raju, the father of popular Telugu star Ravi Teja, passed away here late on Tuesday night due to age-related health issues. He was 90.

He is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and his two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju.

Sources say that the nonagenarian, who had been unwell for sometime now, passed away peacefully at his son Ravi Teja's residence in Hyderabad.

A pall of gloom descended on the Telugu film industry as news of the demise of the gentle pharmacist, who chose to maintain a low profile despite his son's celebrity status, spread.

Several top stars and film industry professionals have condoled the demise of actor Ravi Teja's dad. Scores of fans of the actor have also expressed grief at the actor's father passing away.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, in his condolence message, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja's father, Raj Gopal Raju garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Sadly, it was only on Tuesday that actor Naveen Chandra had put out an update on Ravi Teja's upcoming film, Mass Jathara.

Naveen Chandra had announced that dubbing had started for Mass Jathara. He had gone on to say that "This one’s going to be loud, raw, and rooted. He had also said he was thrilled to be part of "this mass ride with @RaviTeja_offl &amp; @sreeleela14"

The film, which is being directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and is scheduled to hit screens on August 27.

Apart from Mass Jathara, there is also huge expectation riding on the actor's film with director Kishore Tirumala that is tentatively being referred to as RT76.

RT76 is likely to release in theatres for Sankranthi next year and will be a hilarious family entertainer. It is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK