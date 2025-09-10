Telugu Star Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Announce Arrival Of Baby Boy With Adorable FIRST Pic

New Delhi: Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post. Earlier in May 2025, they had announced their pregnancy, and now they confirmed the arrival of their 'little man' marking their first step into parenthood.

FIRST Pic Of Varun Tej's Baby Boy

It's official! Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have announced the arrival of their first child with a heartwarming post. The couple shared an adorable black-and-white picture, where Varun is seen kissing Lavanya’s forehead as she holds their baby boy. They captioned the post, 'Our little man. 10.09.2025.'

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Venky Atluri, and Shriya Saran, among others, took to the comment section to share their heartfelt wishes with the star couple on becoming proud parents.

Earlier, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared the pregnancy news in May this year by posting a picture of themselves holding hands beside a knitted pair of baby socks. The caption read, "Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon."

Chiranjeevi Welcomes Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's 'Little Man'

Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the newest member of the Konidela family with a heartfelt post, sharing an adorable picture of himself holding the baby while proud dad Varun stood beside them.

The note read, "Welcome to the world, little one! . A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.''

He also extended his congratulations to the proud parents, 'Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.'

He further shared heartfelt wishes for the little man, 'Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child.'