Teri Yaadein: Yo Yo Honey Singh Releases Visual Masterpiece With Nargis Fakhri

Mumbai: The new music video “Teri Yaadein” by rapper-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh featuring actress Nargis Fakhri and Grini has been unveiled and it’s every bit a visual treat. “Teri Yaadein” is a bonus track from Honey Singh’s album Glory and it also features international artist Grini.

T-Series took to Instagram to drop the new number by Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh, and captioned it: “@yoyohoneysingh is back with a beat that’ll echo in your memories #teriyaadein song out now.” The track unfolds like a romance lost in time, set in the dynasty of King Hridesha in ancient Asia.

what Honey Singh calls “the land of golden sands,” as per a statement. Through breathtaking visuals, regal aesthetics, and an emotionally immersive storyline, Honey creates a mythical world where love defies lifetimes. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Grini, who also composed the track. Lyrics are written by both Honey Singh and Grini, with music produced and mixed by Honey Singh himself.

It was in 2024, when Honey Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Payal", and "Jatt Mehkma". The album also saw his return as a music producer with Leo Grewal as the lyricist. The album consists of 10 different languages including Hindi, Punjabi, English, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Spanish, French, Arabic, Sindhi, and Balochi language. 6 out of the 10 languages are native to the Indian subcontinent.

The album has since shattered many streaming records. The lead track "Millionaire" has crossed 350+ million views on YouTube and 150+ million streams on Spotify in just 8 months. The track "Jatt Mehkma" was Honey Singh’s debut as a director. He was also praised for his music production and singing on the track "Payal" with the music video starring Nora Fatehi.

The Bonus track from Glory i.e. "Maniac" also became a blockbuster as he was critically praised for his music production and composition skills for his way of blending Bhojpuri with Punjabi. Bhushan Kumar’s Teri Yaadein is now streaming on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.