Terror Attack In Pahalgam: Akshay Kumar, Political Leaders Express Outrage

Srinagar: Actor Akshay Kumar expressed shock and condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. "

The firing incident, which took place earlier on Tuesday, targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district. Some of the tourists have been confirmed injured and taken to local hospitals. The Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued an official statement on casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take all necessary measures. Shah confirmed that he had briefed the Prime Minister and would visit Srinagar to hold a high-level security review meeting.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack "highly reprehensible," while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to act decisively.