Thalapathy Vijay allegedly involved with Trisha Krishnan? Social media explodes with speculation amid divorce petition filed by wife Sangeetha

Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce: According to a report by ANI, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court near Chennai.

The development comes amid reports that Sangeetha has been living separately from Vijay for some time. As per the petition, she has accused the actor-turned-politician of infidelity, alleging that he has been involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress. The filing reportedly does not mention any individual by name.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking his formal entry into public life beyond cinema.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Social Media Speculation Surrounds Trisha Krishnan

Following news of the divorce filing, social media platforms have been flooded with speculation. Although no name has been cited in the legal petition, several online users have pointed towards actress Trisha Krishnan, one of Vijay’s most frequent co-stars. Some users directly accused the actor, while others claimed that long-standing rumours about Vijay and Trisha were “true,” expressing support for Sangeetha.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay vs Sangeetha Sornalingam net worth: A look at TVK chief’s MASSIVE wealth amid infidelity allegations and divorce

Take a look:

Nah man this guy is so shameless



Cheater Vijay is having extra marital affair with Trisha pic.twitter.com/NWa0Zk7Vi9 — Ayush (@yush_18) February 27, 2026

A social media user asked, "Hey @grok, does ‘actress’ refer to this girl??" The response clarified, “No, the petition doesn't name any specific actress—it's just "an actress" (or "leading actress"), with Sangeetha reserving the right to add her later if needed. No official link to anyone in particular, including whoever is in that photo with Vijay.”

Fans have also revisited older social media posts shared by Trisha. In one birthday message, she captioned a photograph with Vijay as “Happy Birthday bestest.” On his 2024 birthday, she wrote, “The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” describing him as “the calm to my chaos.” While these messages were earlier seen as friendly gestures between colleagues, some online users are now interpreting them differently.

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan, born on May 4, 1983, is a distinguished Indian actress and model.

Known for blockbuster films such as Ghilli and 96, Trisha has earned the title of “South Queen” for her remarkable contributions to South Indian cinema. Her performances have been recognized with multiple Filmfare Awards South, cementing her status as one of the industry’s most celebrated stars.

A Long On-Screen Association

Vijay and Trisha share a long professional history in Tamil cinema. They first starred together in Ghilli (2004), followed by collaborations in Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Their on-screen chemistry made them one of Tamil cinema’s most popular pairs.

Their reunion in Leo (2023) was widely celebrated by fans.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, neither Vijay nor Trisha Krishnan has publicly responded to the allegations or the speculation circulating online.

At present, the only confirmed development is the divorce petition filed in court. The rest of the narrative continues to unfold largely in the court of public opinion.