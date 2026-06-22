/Thalapathy Vijay birthday today: Tamil Nadu CM turns 52, a look at his whopping net worth, marriage and luxury lifestyle

Thalapathy Vijay birthday special: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, better known as Vijay celebrates his birthday today (June 22). He scripted history with his debut appearance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, marking a significant change in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Today, on his special day, let's take a look at his net worth, luxury lifestyle and love life.
According to Siasat report, Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth is around a whopping Rs 600 crore. One of the highest-paid actors in the country, he earns anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film.
He owns a plush beach-facing mansion in Neelankarai, Chennai is worth Rs 70-80 crore, as per TOI. It has a private gym, pool and beautiful gardens.
He reportedly has a Rolls-Royce Ghost which is priced over Rs 7 crore. He also has a Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's wife , Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce - leaving fans and near ones shocked. According to a report in HT, the petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. She has alleged 'Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress' the reason behind her decision.
The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005.
Sangeeta Sornalingam, is the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist. Sangeeta was reportedly a fan of Vijay and her family was settled in the UK. They met on film sets, and soon fell in love. They tied the knot on 25 August 1999. Sangeeta is also an Industrialist. According to a 2025 Filmibeat report, Sangeetha’s reported net worth is approximately Rs 400 crore.
The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005.
Trisha Krishnan is one of South India’s most popular actresses, with a career spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Over the years, she has delivered several blockbuster films including Ghilli, Saamy, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and the epic Ponniyin Selvan: I.
Called the 'Queen of South India', she has received numerous accolades for her work. Speculation about Trisha and Vijay dating resurfaced after news of Vijay’s divorce petition. The duo’s chemistry in Ghilli made them one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs.
Often spotted together on events, the duo have refrained from talking about their relationship status in public. However, Trisha attended Vijay's historic Chief Ministerial oath taking ceremony and also visited divine Tirupati temple on her birthday, coinciding with TN poll results - fuelling dating rumours.
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