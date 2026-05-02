Thalapathy Vijay fans gather at Velankanni church despite his absence, why are they facing backlash online?

New Delhi: Actor and TVK chief Vijay embarked on a series of spiritual visits ahead of the results of the Tamil Nadu elections. The actor-turned-politician was spotted at several temples, including Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. Soon, speculation began that Thalapathy Vijay would visit a church and a dargah on Saturday.



After the news spread, a large number of his fans rushed to Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, also known as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Velankanni, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Multiple reports state, Vijay was scheduled to visit the Annai Velankanni Shrine and the Nagore Dargah, but his plans were called off for undisclosed reasons at the last minute.

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Vijay fans gather at Velankanni church

A large number of people gathered unannounced at one of the most well-known churches of Tamil Nadu, the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, also known as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Velankanni.



Several videos from the church circulated online. They showed a sea of Vijay supporters chanting “TVK” slogans. In several clips, supporters were also seen holding up their phones, cheering and waiting for the actor-politician. Another video showed the crowd raising slogans loudly even inside the church premises.



Soon after, the church authorities had to intervene and ask the crowd to maintain peace without disturbing devotees, as Mass was about to begin.



Several criticised the fans for “lacking civic sense” and disturbing the church.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of Tamil Nadu poll results and ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row



When Thalapathy visited Shirdi Sai Baba Temple



Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay recently sought blessings at the sacred Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. The actor has embarked on a series of spiritual pilgrimages ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu election results, with visuals of his visit surfacing online showing him travelling from Chennai to Shirdi.



During the temple visit, Vijay was seen offering prayers and prostrating before Sai Baba’s sanctum, spending time in devotion.



The visit came after his unannounced trip to the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, where he also offered prayers. His spiritual visits come amid the intense Tamil Nadu elections.



At the temple, he was seen receiving prasad from the priest, after which he walked through a crowded area along with his security team.



This Shirdi visit followed his earlier visit to the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi. During that visit, he was honoured with a shawl and a symbolic ‘Vel’, representing the divine spear of Lord Murugan. He was also accorded ‘kumba mariyathai’, while heavy police presence managed large crowds as supporters chanted his name and political slogans. Vijay is currently gearing up for an intense political battle in the Tamil Nadu elections, with results expected on Monday, May 4.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets release date? Check when THIS much-delayed political drama is likely to hit cinemas

About Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

On the acting front, Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan recently faced major setbacks.



Helmed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film has a multi-starrer cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.



The film was earlier scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release, it was delayed due to certification issues with the censor board. Adding to the challenges, the film was also leaked online before it's release.