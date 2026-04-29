Thalapathy Vijay offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of Tamil Nadu poll results and ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay recently sought blessings at the sacred Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. The actor has embarked on a series of spiritual pilgrimages ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu election results, with visuals of his visit surfacing online, showing him travelling from Chennai to Shirdi.

Several visuals showed the Jana Nayagan actor leaving his Chennai residence, arriving at the airport, and later reaching Shirdi International Airport.

During the temple visit, Vijay was seen offering prayers and prostrating before Sai Baba’s sanctum, spending time in devotion.

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The visit comes after his unannounced trip to the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, where he also offered prayers. His spiritual visits come amid the intense Tamil Nadu elections.

At the temple, he was seen receiving prasad from the priest, after which he walked through a crowded area along with his security team.

This Shirdi visit follows his earlier visit to the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi. During that visit, he was honoured with a shawl and a symbolic ‘Vel’, representing the divine spear of Lord Murugan. He was also accorded ‘kumba mariyathai’, while heavy police presence managed large crowds as supporters chanted his name and political slogans.

Vijay is currently gearing up for an intense political battle in the Tamil Nadu elections, with results expected on Monday, May 4.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets release date? Check when THIS much-delayed political drama is likely to hit cinemas

About Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

On the acting front, Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan recently faced major setbacks.

Helmed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film has a multi-starrer cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

While the film was earlier slated for a Pongal 2026 release, it was delayed due to certification issues with the censor board. Despite reportedly achieving over Rs 100 crore in advance bookings, the release has been postponed.

Adding to the challenges, the film was recently leaked online. Film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam called the incident a significant shock to the industry.

However, multiple recent reports suggest that the film is now expected to release around May 8.