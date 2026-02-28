Thalapathy Vijay vs Sangeetha Sornalingam net worth: A look at TVK chief’s MASSIVE wealth amid infidelity allegations and divorce

Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce: In a significant development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai, according to ANI.

The petition comes amid reports that the couple has been living separately. In her filing, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he was involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

Allegations of Infidelity and Emotional Distress

According to the petition, Sangeetha stated that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly engaged in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She claimed the revelation caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering,” describing it as a betrayal of marital trust.

The petition further alleged that Vijay maintained an open association with the actress, which led to embarrassment and emotional distress for both her and their children. It also stated that since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn from the marriage and subjected her to “constructive desertion,” compelling her to live separately within the matrimonial home.

Additionally, Sangeetha claimed that the actress frequently posted photographs of outings with Vijay on social media, and that he neither denied nor objected to these posts.

Political Transition: From Cinema to Public Life

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking his formal entry into active politics. His transition from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to a political leader has significantly heightened public interest in his personal life, financial standing, and lifestyle.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Reported Net Worth

Often referred to as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, Vijay is regarded as one of the highest-paid actors in India. According to reports, including a 2026 OneIndia estimate cited by TOI, his net worth is said to exceed Rs 600 crore.

He reportedly charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 120 crore per film. The actor has also earned substantial income through brand endorsements and collaborations.

Vijay is known for his luxurious lifestyle and owns a seaside bungalow on Casuarina Drive in Neelankarai, Chennai, as per the same report.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam was born on June 22, 1974, in Madras (now Chennai). A Sri Lankan Tamil by origin, she was raised in the United Kingdom. Her father is a well-known Tamil industrialist originally from Sri Lanka and settled in the UK.

According to a 2025 Filmibeat report, Sangeetha’s reported net worth is approximately Rs 400 crore. However, details about her sources of income remain largely private, as she has maintained a low public profile over the years.

Combined Wealth and Financial Comparison

If estimates placing Vijay’s net worth at around Rs 600 crore and Sangeetha’s at Rs 400 crore are accurate, the couple’s combined net worth would total approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Based on these reported figures, Vijay is believed to be financially wealthier than his wife. However, independent verification of these valuations and Sangeetha’s income sources is limited.

A Love Story That Began With a Fan Encounter

Vijay and Sangeetha first met in 1996. Their relationship reportedly began after the success of his 1996 film Poove Unakkaga.

At the time, Vijay was shooting at Film City in Chennai when a fan visited to congratulate him on the film’s success. That fan was Sangeetha. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance.

The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK and later solemnised it in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999.

They have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.