Thalapathy Vijay's class 10th marksheet goes viral: From college dropout to Tamil star CM candidate

New Delhi: After Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic surge across Tamil Nadu in the recent assembly elections 2026, several throwback videos and pictures related to him have surfaced online. Now, a marksheet allegedly of Thalapathy Vijay has gone viral on social media.

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Thalapathy Vijay's marksheet

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Vijay scored 711 out of 1100 in his Class 10 public examinations, as per the viral marksheet. He scored 64.6 per cent, with actor scoring highest in Science with 206 out of 300. Mathematics was his lowest-scoring subject with 95 out of 200. In Social Science, the actor scored 122 out of 200. He also appears to have performed reasonably well in Tamil and English.

About Vijay's education

Vijay did his schooling initially from Fathima school, Kodambakkam and later at Balalok school, Virugambakkam. He pursued a bachelor's degree in visual communication from Loyola College, Chennai, but dropped out early to focus on his acting career.

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When will Jana Nayagan release?

Facing delays for months, fans of the star politician are keen on watching his last movie before venturing into politics full-time on the big screens soon. Recently, the Jana Nayagan's title card featuring Vijay as the 'Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu' went viral on social media with video clipping showing theatre audiences across the South breaking into celebrations. This directly reflects to his party TVK's big political momentum in the assembly elections.

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.