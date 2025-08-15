Thama’s First Look Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer’s Teaser Gets Release Date

New Delhi: The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama has been unveiled. The film is the latest addition to Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe.

Thama First Look Unveiled

The first look features several iconic characters from the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, including Stree, Sarkata, Bhediya, and Munjya.

The teaser promises a thrilling ride, introducing a powerful new villain whose identity is yet to be revealed. The first glimpse of this sarvashaktishaali antagonist will drop on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The post’s caption reads: "Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today. To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA. The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19 your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear. The film storms into cinemas this Diwali 2025. Brace yourself - this chapter is a love story, wilder and deadlier than anything you’ve seen before."

The horror-comedy thriller Thama stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, and Varun Dhawan expected to make a cameo appearance. The film is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

Stree 2 on OTT

OTT giant Prime Video has announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is now available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting today, October 10.

Featuring a stellar cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, the blockbuster continues the franchise’s unique blend of humour and horror.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is set in the quaint town of Chanderi, years after Stree’s disappearance. However, peace is short-lived as a headless ghost named Sarkata emerges, abducting women to exact revenge on those he believes caused Stree’s demise. To combat this terror, Vicky, Bittu, Rudra, and Jana team up with an unnamed woman (played by Shraddha Kapoor), delving into Chanderi’s dark history in a bid to save their town.