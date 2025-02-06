Mumbai: Sai Pallavi, who is making headlines for her role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is also gearing up for her next Telugu film Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. However, the film is now in the spotlight due to producer Allu Aravind’s recent comments about casting Sai Pallavi as the lead.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Allu Aravind explained why he chose Sai Pallavi for the role instead of casting a Bollywood actress.

“I have taken Sai Pallavi, and I should say it is a commercial decision. I can’t bring somebody from Bombay a beautiful white-skinned girl from Bombay for this character. This is a very rooted character, and the genuineness has to be projected. Sai Pallavi is extraordinary in portraying that genuineness. That’s why we cast her in the film.”



Allu Aravind further praised the actress, saying, “She has done an extremely good job in this.” Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are excited to see them reunite after their successful collaboration in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. With Thandel gaining attention for its strong storytelling and casting choices, the film is already one of the most anticipated projects in Telugu cinema.

Recently at the Thandel event, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Sai Pallavi for not changing even a bit and even revealed that she was his first choice for Arjun Reddy alongside Vijay Deverakonda but was told she wouldn't do it as she would not even wear a sleeveless.