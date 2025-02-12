Thandel: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Make Public Appearance; Netizens Say They Have Zero Chemistry

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently made a rare public appearance together at the success celebration of Thandel. While fans of the actor were thrilled to see him basking in the film’s success, a section of netizens was quick to criticize his equation with Sobhita, claiming the two share “zero chemistry.”

Ever since their relationship came to light following Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala has been at the receiving end of constant trolling. The Made in Heaven actress attended the Thandel success bash, but her appearance alongside Naga Chaitanya drew mixed reactions.

While some fans appreciated their low-key presence, others slammed the couple for not indulging in public displays of affection (PDA), unlike other celebrity pairs. Social media was abuzz with comments about how they seemed distant and lacked chemistry.

One user commented, “They don’t even look like a couple. No spark at all.” Another wrote, “They are so dull together. No wonder they avoid public appearances.” However, many fans defended them, stating that not every relationship needs to be showcased publicly.

Amidst all the chatter surrounding his son’s personal life, veteran actor Nagarjuna was present at the event and expressed his immense happiness over Thandel’s blockbuster success. He also shared how proud he was of Naga Chaitanya’s performance in the film. “It’s been ages since I’ve attended a success meet. I am very, very happy. I didn’t carry my phone with me, and I didn’t know how the public was responding to Thandel. Finally, after the meeting, I switched on my phone, and I received relentless phone calls and messages from everyone. It was then I realized how many Akkineni fans are out there, and how they celebrated this victory as their own.”

He also praised Naga Chaitanya’s performance, saying, “Seeing the smile on his face makes me happy. Throughout the film, he maintained the character so well. There were so many scenes where he excelled. Watching him reminded me of my father. It’s a proud moment for me.”

Thandel has been receiving overwhelming love from fans and critics alike, marking a significant milestone in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Despite the personal scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Sobhita, the actor remains focused on his professional journey.