'Thank You Aunty', Vijay Deverakonda To Fan Who Sent Him Money-Saving Reels - Watch

New Delhi: Pan-India actor Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following - all thanks to his powerful acting chops and dashing looks. The actor recently experienced a truly heartwarming gesture from a fan, who shared something thoughtful and unique. A lady fan sent Vijay a reel on Instagram, offering ways to save money in manufacturing clothes for his popular brand, RWDY. Her daughter proudly shared the video, showing how her mom had lovingly sent the reel to Vijay.

He replied, thanking the fan for her thoughtful reel and appreciating her effort. The actor even promised to share a few reels with her in return. He wrote, “Thank you Aunty I’ll also send you some interesting reels.”

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to roar in Kingdom—a high-octane action-thriller directed by Gowtham T With a gripping teaser, striking posters, and Vijay’s electrifying transformation, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Kingdom is hitting the screens on May 30, 2025.