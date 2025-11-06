Advertisement
ANUNAY SOOD DEMISE

'Thank You Hero': Sanya Malhotra Mourns Travel Influencer Anunay Sood’s Sudden Demise

Actress Sanya Malhotra is mourning the sudden death of popular Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood, who passed away at the age of 32.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 10:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Thank You Hero': Sanya Malhotra Mourns Travel Influencer Anunay Sood’s Sudden Demise(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The sudden demise of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood has left many in deep shock and grief. After learning about his death, people, including Bollywood celebrities, took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences.

 A while ago, actress Sanya Malhotra shared throwback videos from her Leh trip with Anunay.

"Anunay (Red heart emoji). Thank you for adding so much light and laughter to our lives. You truly are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Thank you hero," Sanya captioned another picture with Anunay.

Details surrounding Anunay Sood's untimely demise remain unknown.The news was confirmed in a statement issued on his official social media handle, with his family and friends urging respect for their privacy during the difficult time.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.

One of the leading travel influencers in India, Anunay Sood received much recognition and praise across Instagram and YouTube. He was also featured by NetGeo India, CN Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India.

 He also enjoyed a 1.4 million follower base on Instagram, followed by thousands of subscribers on YouTube. 

 

